James Koffler

James Maxwell Koffler, age 35, passed away on October 11, 2020 in Stamford, CT after a long illness. James, known as Max by his family, was a native of Stamford. In 2007, Max earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Connecticut in Political Science and History. He went on to earn a law degree from the School of Law at Hofstra University in 2012 and received a Master's of Law from New York University's School of Law in 2018. In 2013 Max was admitted to practice law in the state of New York. He focused on constitutional law and published an article in the fall 2018 issue of the Hofstra Law Review. His debating skills, knowledge of the constitution and passion for politics always shone through both inside and outside the classroom. He was a talented writer and had been accepted into a PhD program at Dartmouth for creative writing. He traveled to many countries in Europe and also touched down in Africa. Survivors include his father Dr. Jeffrey Koffler, Sister Sophie Koffler, and Aunt and Uncle Marthe Gold and Frank Silagy. Max was predeceased by his mother Diane Koffler, and grandparents Carolyn and Arthur Koffler and Marguerite and Omer Landry. A loyal friend and a beloved guest, Max could light up the table with his wit and will be missed dearly. And after all this time, his favorite job remained working as a barista at Starbucks. Contributions can be made in his name to the Biden campaign or to a charity of your choosing.