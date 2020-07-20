1/1
James Lowe
James Lowe
Former Ridgefield resident James E. Lowe, 88, passed away July 20, 2020, at his home in Stamford, CT.
Mr. Lowe was born May 5, 1932 in Phillips, WI, to Earl and Beatrice Lowe. James could accomplish anything he set his mind to. He was kind, thoughtful and always had a big smile.
Mr. Lowe served in the Unites States Army during the Korean War. James came to Connecticut in 1962, to play Fastpitch Softball for the Raybestus in Stratford, CT. He entered the Softball Hall of Fame in 2000.
James worked for over 50 years as a Salesman in the Liquor Industry in Connecticut and was well known and well respected amongst his colleagues. His interest included sports, fast cars, jazz music and storytelling. His favorite pastime was to play golf at his beloved Wingedfoot Country Club since 1972, where he won several tournaments and awards.
Mr. Lowe is survived by his wife Audrey, 2 sons and 3 daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded by his son Jason, his brothers Richard and Robert, as well as his parents.
Thank you to his amazing caregiver for all her love, kindness, support and assistance as well as Constellation Hospice of Stamford, CT.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Unites States Department of Veterans Affairs.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home (next to the Knights of Columbus), 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT (203)-359-9999. A Funeral Service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the funeral Home. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Hawthorne, NY. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com



Published in Greenwich Time & Stamford Advocate on Jul. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home
453 Shippan Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
203-359-9999
