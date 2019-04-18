James M. Rockwood, Sr.

James (Jim) Mathew Rockwood, Sr. passed away on Thursday, April 11th after losing his battle with cancer, surrounded in a room filled with those that loved him.

He is survived by his wife Maryann Furano Rockwood, and two sons James and Eric Rockwood, daughter-in-law Jody Moore Rockwood and one granddaughter. He is also survived by his brother Michael and sisters: Nancy, Debbie, Lisa, Sharon and Kathy and multiple nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, June Deflin Rockwood, father, Ralph Rockwood.

Prior to his retirement, Jim worked as a Sexton at St Leo's Church, before that he was a technician at Machlett Laboratory in Stamford until they closed. Jim was a member of FOE 579 and was very involved with Scouting. He was a Cub Scout Master for Pack 39 and then an Assistant Scout Leader for Troop 9. Jim also performed in his church choir.

Calling hours are Tuesday, April 23rd from 4-8 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. There will be a short service at 6:30.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his honor to a or to the Bennett Cancer Walk – Hope in Motion, to the family's team Power of Red 2.0.