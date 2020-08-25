1/1
James McEwan
1939 - 2020
James McEwan
James (Jim) McEwan, age 81 of Stamford, beloved husband of 58 years of the late Agnes (Nancy) McEwan, died on Sunday, August 23rd after a brief illness. Jim was born in Glasgow, Scotland on March 16, 1939 to the late William and Margaret McEwan.
He is survived by three sons James (Lisa) of Norwalk, Robert (Susan) of Trumbull, William of Stamford, five grandchildren Tyler, Brittany, James, Lindsay and Kathryn, sister-in-law Margaret Mackle (John), brother-in-law Robert McCall (Helen), many nieces, nephews and cousins living in both the U.S.A. and Scotland as well dear friends, Gary Pelletier and Ian Durkin. He was also predeceased by his sister Ellen O'Rourke (Joseph), and sister-in-law Elizabeth McAllister.
After emigrating from Scotland in 1969, Jim began a career with Pitney Bowes that lasted for 30 years in which he had various rolls from tool and die maker to department foreman, making friends and memories along the way. He loved spending time with family and friends. Jim's biggest joy in life was his grandchildren, whether it was attending a sporting or school event, nothing made him happier than to see their accomplishments. He was an avid and talented woodworker creating many a rocking chair or piece of furniture for family and friends. He was also known to have the "Gift of the Gab" and could strike up a conversation with anyone at any time about any subject.
All funeral services will be private.
The funeral arrangements were made with the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory in Stamford, CT. To leave online condolences, you may visit www.cognetta.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
