James Parker

James W. Parker
James Wilford Parker, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away at Stamford Hospital on Friday, July 17, 2020. Born in Keene, NH on February 28, 1930, James was the son of the late Arthur and Doris Bean Parker. He was 90 years old at the time of his passing.
Bill, also known as Jim, and Papa, graduated from Keene State in 1952. He served in the Air Force in Alaska, received his MA degree from UConn, and then earned an additional professional degree from the University of Bridgeport. He was an educator for over 33 years. An avid music lover, he sang in choirs all his life, including the First Presbyterian Church choir for over 60 years. He was an active man, hiking, sailing and biking until recently. He loved to read and learn about the way things work and the natural world. Like his dad before him, he was known as "Mr. Fix-it" to his family and friends. He cherished his family and felt very fortunate to have so many involved in his life.
James is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Deborah French Parker; daughters, Joanie Merrell and Karen Parker and their spouses David Merrell and Gretchen Seifert. His five grandchildren, James, Timothy and Andrew Parker, Jaimie Charles and Paul Merrell, their spouses and his 8 great-grandchildren were the joy of his days. His brother, David Parker survives him as well. James was predeceased by his son, James J. Parker.
Funeral services at this time will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made in James' memory to:
Creative Learning @ FPC,1101 Bedford Street,Stamford, CT 06905
And to: Camp Nokomis Facilities and Maintenance
Sent to Merrimack Valley YMCA – Camping Services Branch,360 Merrimack Street Suite 270,Lawrence, MA 01843
