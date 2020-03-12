|
James Patrick Otis
Born March 16, 1948, and Died March 3, 2020. He had suffered from a long illness.
The son of James F. (Herky) Otis and Mary A. (Molloy) Otis Jim was an actor, entertainer. A man for all seasons, with a career spanning 40 years across the US. He dedicated his life to perfecting his craft and sharing his knowledge by teaching monologue to students and in his later years fostering sick and homeless cats in the Glendale area. From his humble start on the stages at Stamford Catholic High and Stage Door for Youth, he graduated college and started his film career with his first role in "One Summer's Love" in the 1970s moving forward with a multitude of stage performances, Off-Broadway in New York City. Traveling to Chicago in the 1980's he landed several repeat stage roles with The Lyric Opera, Shakespeare in the Park, Drury Lane Oakbrook, Victory Gardens, and his most well-known performance for several seasons at the Goodman Theatre Chicago, as the Ghost of Christmas Past, in the Christmas Carol. In the 1990's, he moved to Glendale California and landed roles on several TV shows, including spots on Criminal Minds, Law and Order SVU, The X-Files, ER, Supernatural and cast as the character Solbor in the TV series Star Trek Deep Space Nine. On the big screen, he had leading movie roles in Brian DePalma's, Black Dahlia and Larry Clark's, Another Day in Paradise. Additionally, he was selected and served twice on the Academy Award Nominating Committee.
Jim was a 1966 graduate of Stamford Catholic High School and 1970 Graduate of at the Catholic University in Washington, DC, where he majored in the School of Drama. He was predeceased by his parents and survived by his brother Joseph and his wife Judy of Trumbull, CT and his sister Kathleen M. (Otis) Maurer, her husband William, and their daughter Erin Mary of Aurora, IL.
Services will be private in the town he made his home Glendale, CA. To honor our brother Pat, please consider a donation in his name to the Pasadena Humane Society (Pasadena humane.org) or ().
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 13, 2020