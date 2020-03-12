|
James A. Schoke
James A. Schoke, longtime resident of Boca Raton, FL, Delray Beach, FL and Westport, CT passed away on March 11, 2020. He was 95.
He was born in Chicago, IL on April 29, 1924. He graduated from Senn High School and Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT).
He enlisted in the Army Signal Corps in 1943. He was assigned to the Special Engineering Detachment of the Army Corps of Engineers and to the Manhattan Project's Instrument Section. He was responsible for inventing instruments to detect uranium and alpha emitters and training scientists to use and maintain his instruments.
In 1946, following his work on the Manhattan Project, he went on to a career in the fields of Nucleonics, Instrumentation, and Fluorescent & UV Lamps, as the Founder and President of several companies.
Jim was a leader in many philanthropic organizations including Elayne and James Schoke Jewish Family Services of Fairfield County, United Jewish Federation, United Fund, the Jewish Home for the Elderly, the IIT Alumni Association, and the Boca Raton Museum of Art.
Jim was predeceased by his childhood sweetheart, who became his beloved wife of 69 years, Elayne Rich. He is also predeceased by his daughter Carol Rothke.
He is survived by two daughters, Lynne Weinberg, of Stamford, CT, and Barbara (Donald) Accetta, of Walpole, MA. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Lesley (Aaron) Levenson, Robert (Victoria) Weinberg, V.S. Accetta, Deborah (David) Pederson, and Aaron Rothke and five great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at the Temple Israel Cemetery, 225 Richards Avenue, Norwalk, CT on Sunday, March 15 at 11:30. Following the service, Shiva will be held at Lesley and Aaron Levenson's home, from 2:30 – 6:00.
Contributions may be made to Elayne and James Schoke Jewish Family Service of Fairfield County, 196 Greyrock Place, Stamford, CT 06901.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020