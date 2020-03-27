The Advocate Notices
James V. DeFeo Jr.


1940 - 2020
James V. DeFeo Jr. Notice
James V. DeFeo Jr.
James V. DeFeo Jr., age 80, of Fairfield, beloved husband of Lucille Menosky DeFeo, passed away on March 24, 2020 after a long illness. Jim was born in Bridgeport on January 27, 1940 to the late James and Genevieve (Jenacaro) DeFeo and has been a lifelong area resident. He was a graduate of the Fairfield Preparatory School class of 1957 and went on to earn a bachelor's from the University of Bridgeport. He also received his master's and sixth year degrees from Hunter College. After college, he served in the Navy as Lieutenant JG. He taught at Stamford High School for more than thirty-five years and retired in 2006 as the head of the English Department. In addition to his beloved wife of 50 years, he leaves behind his devoted sons Jonathan DeFeo of Stamford and Marc DeFeo and his wife Michelle of Trumbull and two grandchildren, William and Julia. Jim was an avid reader, a big sports fan, and cherished family gatherings. He loved teaching, coaching track and field, and celebrating the accomplishments of his students. After retirement, his greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and hosting the entire family for Christmas Eve dinner. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Hope for the Warriors at hopeforthewarriors.org. The Adzima Funeral Home-Stratford has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 29, 2020
