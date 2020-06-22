James Edward Zmarzlak, Sr.
James Edward Zmarzlak, Sr. 84, a lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away peacefully with his family by his side in his home on Friday, June 19, 2020. James was born on May 23, 1936, in Stamford, CT, son of the late John and Anne Caraszi Zmarzlak, Sr.
James proudly served in the United States Navy with the Seabees Division, during the Korean War. Once James returned home from his service, he did construction work for many local builders and soon opened his own successful business, "Dr. Z's Carpentry". James' passions included cooking, boating, fishing, and gardening.
James is survived by his devoted wife of 46 years, Jeannie Zmarzlak of Stamford. His daughters, Margaret Zmarlak, Patricia Poole of Cromwell, and Sarah Ripegno of Stamford and his son James E. Zmarzlak, Jr. His cherished grandchildren Liana Feinn, Nicole and Alyssa Poole, Kaitlyn and Brooke Ripegno, and Peyton McMillan. James is also survived by his sister Judi Pickering of New Milford and his brother John Zmarzlak, Jr. of Greenwich.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a sister Sandra Estes of Norwalk.
A graveside service will be held at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in James' memory to The American Cancer Society and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jun. 22, 2020.