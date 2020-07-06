Jamie Rieder

Jamie L. Rieder
Jamie L. Rieder passed away surrounded by family on July 4, 2020. She was born in Stamford, Connecticut on November 7, 1936 to the late Elizabeth and William Boyle. She graduated from Saint Mary's School of Nursing and received her Bachelor's degree at Saint Joseph's College in Standish, Maine. Jamie was a labor and delivery/maternity nurse for 33 years at Stamford Hospital before retiring in 1993. Jamie loved gardening and baking and was famous for her traditional Christmas cookies and pies. She cherished visits from her children and grandchildren and her "Golden Girls" Saturday night gatherings.
Jamie was predeceased by her husband, James Rieder, in 1985. She is survived by her son, William Rieder and his wife Rebecca of Middlefield, Connecticut, her daughter, Pamela Rieder Pinto and her husband Peter of East Wallingford, Vermont and her daughter with whom she lived, MaryEllen Rieder-Davis. Jamie is also survived by her grandchildren Caroline and her partner Jeffrey, James, Jessica and her fiance Andrew, Teresa, Danielle and her partner Patrick and Jennifer as well as her great-grandchildren, Gina and Ryan. In addition to her children and grandchildren, she leaves behind her brother, Louis Boyle of San Diego, CA and sister, Elizabeth (Nancy) Beecher of Torrington, CT along with nephews, nieces, cousins, her childhood friend, Patti Rogenski as well as her bingo crew also known as the "Golden Girls", Rose Maker, Doreen Davis and Camille Jackson.
Jamie's family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 8th from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer St., Stamford, CT. A graveside service will be held immediately following at 12 p.m. at Fairfield Memorial Park, 230 Oaklawn Ave., Stamford. www.LeoPGallagherStamford.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fairfield County Hospice House, One Den Road, Stamford, Connecticut 06903.