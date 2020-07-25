1/1
Jane Atkins
1923 - 2020
Jane Clark Robinson Atkins
Jane Atkins died peacefully on July 15, 2020, after a brief illness. She was a longtime resident of Stamford. Born, January 26, 1923, the daughter of the late Winthrop A. and Virginia (Gordon) Clark.
Mrs. Atkins graduated from Low Heywood School and Skidmore College. She was a member of St. John's Episcopal Church.
She was predeceased by her first husband, Francis H. Robinson III, and her second husband Lee E. Atkins. She was the sister of the late Alexander and Winthrop Clark and Elizabeth Schmidlein. She is survived by her three sons, Winthrop G. Robinson of Pace, FL, Peter A. Robinson of Blacklick, OH, and Scott C. Robertson of New York, NY. She had five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Known for her infectious laugh, "Janie" loved a great "Manhattan" and collected friends like she gathered seashells on the beaches of Long Island Sound.
She was elegant, generous, curious, joyful, and admired by so many. She will be missed.
There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to the charity of your choice.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Jul. 25, 2020.
