Notice

Jane Ballo, age 54, of Dexter, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Jane was born October 29, 1964 to Michael and Margaret (Woolner) Ballo in Stamford, Connecticut. Survived by her fiancé Paul Caesar, mother Margaret, father Michael Ballo, stepmother Page Ballo, sister Michele Bonaviso, half brothers Michael and Peter Ballo, and nephews Roger and Matthew Labella. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Stand Up to Cancer. A Visitation was held Friday, June 21, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Nie Family Funeral Home, 3767 W. Liberty Rd., Ann Arbor, MI.
Published in Stamford Advocate on June 23, 2019
