Jane C. Flounders

Jane C. Flounders, a longtime resident of Stamford, died on October 21, 2018, at age 81. Please join her family for a memorial service on Saturday, April 27th at 11 a.m. to celebrate Janes' life at the First Presbyterian Church, 1101 Bedford Street in Stamford.

Born on August 4, 1937, in Queens, NY to Joseph and Jane A. Consolino, Jane grew up in Forest Hills and moved to Stamford with her family in 1951. After graduating from Stamford's Low Heywood School (now King) and Wheaton College (MA), Jane met the love of her life, Burtis C. ("Burt") Flounders, in 1960, while they were both living and working in NYC. They were married at Stamford's First Presbyterian Church (the "Fish Church") in 1964, and moved back to Stamford in 1965 to raise their family.

Jane was predeceased by her beloved Burt in 1998; by her brothers, Joseph T. Consolino and Robert Consolino; and by her parents. She is survived by her three daughters and their families: Betsy and Jeff Novak of Los Angeles; Mary and Michael Green of Stamford; Anne Flounders and Peter Devin of Stamford; grandsons Peter, David and Harrison Green, and Sam Devin; by her brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Dana Consolino of Wilmington, Vermont; her sisters-in-law, Carolyn Albrecht and Kathy Consolino; and many nieces and nephews.

For those who wish to make a donation in Jane's memory, please consider the Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, Attn: Development Office, 785 Mamaroneck Ave., White Plains, NY, 10605, or the Stamford Historical Society, 1508 High Ridge Road, Stamford, CT 06903.

Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 18, 2019