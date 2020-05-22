Jane S. Giannattasio
Jane S. Giannattasio
Jane Sgritta Giannattasio, 98, passed away on May 14, 2020 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of Mary and Dominick Sgritta. Born and raised in Stamford, she loved reminiscing about what it was like growing up in town. She worked as a hairdresser for several salons including the Vogue, loved reading and volunteered at Meals on Wheels and other charities.
Besides her parents, Jane was predeceased by her husband Louis, son Michael, sisters Mary Losito, Lucia Sgritta, Estelle Farmer, Lucy Colangelo, Katherine Romaniello, Rita Corcoran, as well as brothers Anthony and Matthew Sgritta.
Jane leaves behind her son Louis and his wife Kimberly, five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Bunny and Elaine who stayed by her side caring for her with the help of Christine and Kelly. And to Mirza, her home aide, thank you for your compassion. A Memorial Mass will be held later this summer.



Published in Stamford Advocate on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Thank You.
