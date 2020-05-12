Jane C. Sabini
Jane Cogliandro Sabini, 95, entered into eternal rest on May 10, 2020. Born on October 28, 1924, to the late and Vincenzo and Mildred Madurga Cogliandro. Jane was a lifelong resident of Stamford. She married Angelo Sabini in 1942 and the couple raised their family in Stamford.
Jane had a lifelong love of music and dancing. After retirement, she and Angelo wintered in Pompano Beach, Florida. She will be remembered fondly by her numerous nieces, nephews, and family friends as the family matriarch who presided for decades over joyous holiday parties.
Besides her parents, Jane was predeceased by her husband, Angelo and her son, Peter A. Sabini. She is survived by her daughter, Jane P. Sabini, her son David A. Sabini, and daughter-in-law MaryAnn Sabini. Jane was Nana to David A. Sabini, Jr., Kristyn and Jason Klein, Katlyn Sabini and Graham Fishman and great-grandchildren Hunter and Harper Klein. She is also survived by her sister, Anita Russo and brother, Tony Cogliandro. She was predeceased by sisters: Sally Battista (Tony), Rose Capparelle (Pat) and Sylvia Testa (Joe).
Due to the restrictions caused by the current public health situation, a private entombment service will be held at St. John's Mausoleum, Darien. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated in Jane's honor at a later date.
The family requests that donations be made in Jane's memory to MyFace.org, please go to the donation page.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 12, 2020.