Jane K. Shedlin
We are very sad to share the news that our Mom passed away peacefully on Friday morning November 20th after a very long struggle with several forms of cancer and other health issues. She had been living at her son Stan's house for the past 8-months with ongoing visits and more with Toni and Laurie.
We are comforted to know that the golf game in Heaven is a little more competitive today as Janie, an ace putter and super straight shooter has joined the next round of angels heading out on the green.
Janie, as everyone called her, was born in New Haven, CT on September 27, 1933. She lived in Greenwich, CT and Singer Island, FL.
Janie is survived by her three loving children and their spouses, four grandchildren and two grand dogs. This includes her son Stanley Lee and his wife Debbie and their children Steven, Adam and Heidi; daughter Toni Lee and her husband Richard Saglimbene and Toni's son Eric Smolen; and daughter Laurie Lee and her husband Keith Martin. And her step-children Chuck and Dori Shedlin and their respective families.
For Jane, as one friend noted, "There was never a cloudy day. She only saw the sun." She sent daily emails to friends and family of jokes, stories, videos and more, all hoping to bring a smile to everyone's day. Despite her challenges, she never complained. She brought chocolate to the servers at her favorite restaurants, sent edible arrangement bouquet's to the chemo nurses and fed every wild cat, bird, turtle and more that crossed her path.
Golf for her was more than a game. While she won trophy's large and small, the real joy was in being with friends. She collected friends everywhere she went, and kept them. Friends from grade school, college, the PTA, golf games and her many travels around the world.
She loved to travel and explore. We were blessed to have enjoyed many bucket list trips with Mom including a trip to the Galapagos Islands with just Jane, Toni, Stan and Laurie. She took the entire family to Israel, The Bahamas and Mohonk Mountain House and even went camping in the Adirondacks, in a wood cabin (with no electricity) three years ago as the official elder stateswoman with her extended family of cousins whom she adored.
She wanted us all to celebrate her life and planned a party that we will host in the spring/summer of 2021. So get your favorite Janie stories ready. In lieu of flowers, she asked that anyone who wanted, to give a donation to your favorite charity
in her name.