Jane Strumpf
1939 - 2019
Jane Carolyn Bridge Strumpf of Stamford, CT. Wife of the late Redmond Claus Strumpf passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at the age of 79. She would have been 80 on May 14, 2019. She was the Daughter of the late Arthur and Amy Bridge of Stamford CT.
Mother of Katherine Bolanis (husband Nicholas), Susan Longo and Michelle Antalik (husband William), and Nanny to 6 beautiful Grandchildren. Sister of Norma Hulbert (husband Stuart) of New Milford, CT.
She was well loved by all that knew her and will be truly missed.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Leo P. Gallagher.
Interment will be private at the discretion of the family. She will always be in our hearts and prayers.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 24, 2019
