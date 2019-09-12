|
Jane (Dugdale) Swansen
After a long and loving life, Jane (Dugdale) Swansen passed away on September 9, 2019, in Rochester, Minnesota. She was 90 years old.
The daughter of George and Florence (Plunkett) Dugdale, Jane was born in Stamford, CT on March 19, 1929. Jane's father died in 1934 when she was 5-years old, leaving her mother to care for her and her five siblings during the Great Depression. Life wasn't always easy, but it was full of love, and Jane learned at a young age, the importance of family ties.
On September 14, 1948, she married Park J. Swansen. Jane and Park had three children. Their home on Hope Street in Stamford, CT was the place to be, especially during the summer when the pool was refreshing, and clambakes were festive.
After her children were grown, Jane worked at Life Study Fellowship in Noroton, CT.
During her last few decades, Jane loved to travel and enjoyed visiting her granddaughters in Ireland. She discovered beauty and friendship in every place she called home, including CT, IA, SD, WA, NV, NH, FL, and MN!
During her final days, Jane looked forward to joining loved ones who had passed before her. In addition to her parents and husband, she will be reunited with her older brother William and his wife Lillian, sisters Florence Frey, Audrey Ritter and her husband Edward, Jeanne Lovejoy and her husband Jonathan, and her younger brother George as well as her brother-in-law Willard Swansen and his wife Aileen and sister-in-law Elsie Moon and her husband Wallace.
She is survived by her three children Neil Alan and his wife Cathy, Kendrea Kim and her husband Jerry Aripez, and Carl Julius and his wife Yvonne; grandchildren Thomas Moccia, Aileen Swansen, and Jane Swansen; her brother-in-law, Kenneth Frey and sister-in-law, JoAnn Dugdale; and many nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Jane also is survived by her best friend of more than 70-years, Blanche (Bigley) Berry (CT) and her late-in-life partner, Walter Grischuk (NH).
The family gives a special thanks to the dedicated and compassionate staff at Samaritan Bethany and St. Croix Hospice for the care they showed Jane.
Instead of flowers, please make a donation in Jane's name to Samaritan Bethany Foundation https://www.samaritanbethany.com/about/foundation/or St. Croix Hospice at 7755 Third Street North, Suite 200, Oakdale, MN 55128.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Sept. 15, 2019