|
|
Jane Treichler Howard-Johnson
Jane Treichler Howard-Johnson passed away at Stamford Hospital on the morning of July 25, 2019. She had just celebrated her 60th birthday, surrounded by those most important to her. Jane was born on July 22nd, 1959 in Cedar Grove, NJ to Glen DeForest Treichler and Elizabeth Burke Treichler. She was a 34-year resident of Stamford.
She met her husband, Peter (60), at Bucknell University, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority. Following graduation, they married and embarked on a 35-year adventure, full of love, friendships, and deep family ties. Jane loved to entertain but also looked forward to Sunday brunches and evening celebrations at Burning Tree Country Club, where she was actively involved in children's programs and the summer camp.
Jane and her family spent much of their time enjoying lazy Summer afternoons at The Beach Club in Centerville, MA and Winter weekends at Okemo Mountain in Ludlow, VT. Some of her closest friends will remember Jane as somewhat of a dog whisperer; she had a fondness for yellow labs and devoted hours to thoughtful training.
Jane's greatest source of pride and joy in life was motherhood and her children. Mike (29) followed his parents' footsteps and married his own Bucknell sweetheart, Heather (28) in 2017. Mike and Heather now reside in Boston. Andrew (27) is also a Bucknell graduate and currently lives in Chicago, working in commercial real estate. Her youngest, Casey (25), yet another Bucknell graduate, lives in Stamford and works in sports marketing. Jane's children reflect the warmth and kindness that were so much a part of who she was.
Jane demonstrated great courage, dignity, and grace during her battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Her love of life and strength of character were inspirational and overshadowed the effects of the disease.
In addition to her husband and children, Jane is survived by her father, Glen, sister Susan, brother Peter and their associated families. And, of course, her yellow lab, Charlie.
Calling hours will take place from 4 – 8pm on Monday, July 29th at Leo P. Gallagher & Sons' Funeral Home (2900 Summer St. Stamford, CT). A funeral mass will take place at 10:30am at St. Leo's Parish (24 Roxbury Rd. Stamford, CT)
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jane's memory to the Stamford Hospital Foundation (www.stamfordhospitalfoundation.org/foundation/donate/)
Published in Stamford Advocate from July 27 to July 28, 2019