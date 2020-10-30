Janene Isolda

July 21, 1942 - October 26, 2020Janene Isolda passed away suddenly at the age of 78. She was born July 21, 1942 in Salt Lake City, UT.

Janene was preceded in death by her father Alton and mother, Audrey as well as her brother Dewey and sister Judith. She is survived by her brothers Dennis and Niel, son, Paul, his wife Jane and grandchildren Jake and Alex.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Thomas Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Hwy. N, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.



