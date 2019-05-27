Janet H. Keeler

Janet H. Keeler, 82 a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Janet was born on October 2, 1936, daughter of the late Benjamin J. and Helen Haviland Preli.

Janet is survived by her children, daughter, Diane R. Vitti of Stamford, sons, Peter Rustici and his wife Kari of Newtown, Joseph Rustici and his wife Renee of New Milford, step-children Lynn Keeler, Steve Keeler Andrew Keeler and Alan Keeler. Janet is also survived by her five grandchildren, Daniel, Zachary, Kayla, Luke, and Nicholas, along with her three great-grandchildren Rose, Emily, and Ruth.

Besides her parents, Janet was predeceased by her brother Benjamin A. Preli and her husband James K. Keeler.

Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a prayer service to be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Long Ridge Union Cemetery, Erskine road, Stamford.

Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 27, 2019