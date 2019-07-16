The Advocate Notices
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
(203) 655-6127
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward Lawrence
2119 Post Road
Darien, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John R. C. Church
1986 Post Road
Darien, CT
View Map
Interment
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
Fairfield Memorial Park
230 Oaklawn Avenue
Stamford, CT
View Map
Janice Shaskan
Janice Shaskan, 80, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2019 after a year-long battle with T-Cell Lymphoma. Her battle with cancer was fought as she lived; with style, grace, courage, and at the end, with peace and acceptance. Janice was born on November 18, 1938 in Plymouth PA to Joseph Perlick and Mary Rzodzki Perlick. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 37 years, Samuel Harris Shaskan, who died on August 27,1996; her brothers, Joseph (Junior), Stanley (Rusty) and Frank; her sister Irene Zajac; her sister-in-law, Ruth Perlick; brother-in-laws, Mike Zajac and Jerry Greene. She is survived by her beloved children: daughter and best friend Ann Shaskan; loving son Paul Shaskan (Kathy) and her favorite (and only) grandchild, Noël Kate Shaskan, sister-in-laws Rosalyn Perlick-Spencer and Sonya Greene, and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, July 19 at St. John's Church, 1986 Post Road, Darien, CT followed by interment in Fairfield Memorial Park Cemetery, 230 Oaklawn Ave, Stamford, CT. Family and friends may call on Thursday, July 18 from 4:00 p.m - 8:00 p.m. at Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien, CT. http://tributes.com/obituary/show/Janice-Ann-Shaskan-107301814
Published in Stamford Advocate from July 17 to July 18, 2019
