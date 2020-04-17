The Advocate Notices
Morton's Mortuary, Inc.
25 Margaret Morton Lane
Bridgeport, CT 06604
203-576-0326
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
live stream
1956 - 2020
Janice Wilson Notice
Janice Wilson
Janice Wilson, age 63 of Stratford, Connecticut entered eternal rest on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Janice was born October 24, 1956 in Newberry, South Carolina to the late Adam Glyph and Margaret Hutchinson Ruff. Janice was predeceased by her husband Izeal Wilson.
Janice worked at Dorr Oliver for many years. She later transitioned to the Norwalk Board of Education in Norwalk, CT where she later retired in 2016.
Janice is survived by her four children - Ava Wilson of Macon, GA, Rebecca Wilson of Stamford, CT, Izeal Wilson Jr (Michaelle) and Daryl Wilson both of Stratford, CT; seven grandchildren - Ashyla Cody of Stamford, CT, Dervayja Fullmore of Jacksonville, FL, Izeal "Ty" Wilson of Bridgeport, CT, Zhaneja Lalanne of Stratford, CT, Jaquell Wilson of Bridgeport, CT and Ayanna Khadijah II of MA, and Zoe Chavis of Stratford, CT; six siblings - Sam Ruff of Bridgeport, CT, Arthur Green (Cassie) of Whitmeyer, SC, Jerome Glyph, Debbie Young, Tracie Cannon and Jewel Pitts all of Newberry, SC.
The family has entrusted the services to Morton's Mortuary located in Bridgeport, CT. Limited viewing is on Monday, April 20th, followed by a private burial at Woodland Cemetery in Stamford, CT. A webcast of the service will be live streamed at 10 a.m. on the Facebook page, Janice Wilson's Homegoing. Please visit www.mortonsmortuary.com for condolences, and flowers.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 18, 2020
