Janna H.J. Bellwin

Ms. Janna H.J. Bellwin of Stamford, passed away peacefully at her home on April 29, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was 70.

Ms. Bellwin was born in Madison, Wisconsin in 1948 and raised in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. The valedictorian of Woodridge High School in 1966, she received her AB from Barnard College (1970) and JD from New York University (1973). Upon graduation from law school, Ms. Bellwin worked at the New York office of Baker & McKenzie for her entire 41-year career. She became the office's first female partner in 1980 and later chair of Baker & McKenzie's U.S. Banking, Finance, and Major Projects Practice Group. A world traveler, she was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Stamford for more than 40 years. She enjoyed her longtime book group as well as volunteering at her grandchildren's elementary schools.

A 41-year resident of Springdale, she is survived by her daughter, Jeri (Tom) Savage of Wilton; son Mike (Heather) Bellwin of Norfolk, MA; her pride and joy: grandchildren, Abby and Colin Savage of Wilton; sisters, Jeramy Ridder (Dan) of Eugene, OR; Jill Nester of Cuyahoga Falls, OH and Julie Jones of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; brothers, Mike Jones of Cuyahoga Falls, OH; Jeff Jones (Mary) of Ann Arbor, MI and David Jones (Jen) of Newfane, VT, as well as countless nieces and nephews, and friends, too many to count. The family would like to thank her supportive neighbors, especially the Siwicki family, for over 40 years of friendship.

Besides her parents, Janna was also predeceased by her husband, Dr. Robert O. Bellwin of Stamford.

A celebration of life service will be celebrated at the First Presbyterian Church, 1101 Bedford St., Stamford on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Association CT Chapter, 4 Oxford Rd., Milford, CT 06460 or at www.alsact.org.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com Published in StamfordAdvocate on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary