Jarah Deon Mathews Dixon
Officer Jarah Deon Mathews Dixon, 40, a decorated Bridgeport Police Officer, loving husband, father, son and brother passed away suddenly surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Jarah was a native of Stamford, but lived in many places over the years including Temecula, CA, where he attended San Marcos High School. He excelled as a running back on the varsity football team and served as a co-captain. Jarah graduated from Stamford High School, Class of 1997, and went on to study criminal justice at Central Connecticut State University. Shortly after graduation, he met Sara at the gym and they began their lifelong love. They were married on March 8, 2008 in a private ceremony at his parents' home. He began his career as a police officer in April of that year, where he served proudly and fulfilled his dream of serving and protecting the community. Jarah and Sara welcomed their four beautiful children over the next several years.
Jarah and Sara shared a love of music, a zest for great food, simply being in one another's presence and spending time with their boys. Jarah had a passion for football- Go Giants- and spending the weekends playing with his sons and attending their sporting events. He loved exercising as his boys called him, "the hulk." He had an extensive family whom he loved visiting and cherished deeply. Jarah enjoyed spending time with his police brothers and hanging out, talking shop.
He will forever be deeply loved and sincerely missed by his family and friends, but comfort will be taken in knowing that he is now with Angela and will be with his family always.
Jarah is survived by his devoted wife, Sara Mathews Dixon and their three cherished sons, Lorenzo age 11, Anthony age 9, and Dominic age 4. Jarah was predeceased by his daughter, Angela. He is survived by his mother Beatrice Dixon of Stamford, father Rodolfo Mathews of Monroe, mom Susan Mathews, brother Karl Mathews of Monroe, sister Susan Mathews II of Monroe, brother Ollie Hull, Jr. of California, sister Michelle Gwynn of Bridgeport, his grandparents Margaret Louisa and Bobby Melvin Brawley of Stamford, mother-in-law Michelina Fiori of Stamford, along with a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins,brothers and sisters-in-law.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Union Baptist Church, 805 Newfield Ave., Stamford, CT. A procession will follow to St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien, CT where an interment will be held.
For online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Officer Jarah D. Mathews Dixon memory to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231 or by visiting .
Published in Stamford Advocate on Jan. 8, 2020