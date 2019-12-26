|
Jay Philip Ritter
Jay Philip Ritter, 76, a lifelong resident of Stamford, passed away surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Jay was born on April 20, 1943 and raised in Stamford, CT.
He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He leaves behind his wife of 43 years Denise Buchetto Ritter; his son and daughter in law Jay and Dena Ritter; his daughter Christina Richards; his daughter-in-law Lillian Camiglio; his loving grandchildren Anthony Richards and his wife Keirsten, Riana Richards, Michael Camiglio, Rachel Camiglio; his great-granddaughter Peyton Richards; his mother-in-law Helen Greco Buchetto with whom he made frequent trips to Grade A and had many other adventures. He is also survived by his life long friends John and Carol Delelle and Ronnie and Pat Greco. Jay was predeceased by his mother Katherine Jobe and son Michael Camiglio.
Jay attended the Stamford Public Schools and was drafted to the Army in 1966. He served as a military police officer while stationed in Okinawa. He was employed by SNET for 42 years until his retirement in 2010. He was an avid car enthusiast who loved attending car shows and working on his prized cars. You could almost always find him at the weekly cruise nights in Stamford and Norwalk. In addition to that he was a jack of all trades who could fix just about anything, just ask his kids and neighbors. He will be remembered for always being the epitome of a good neighbor and more importantly a good person. He was happiest when surrounded by his family.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT.
If you'd like to leave a message of condolence for Jay's family online please visit the guestbooks hosted on cognetta.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 27, 2019