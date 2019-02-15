The Advocate Notices
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Boston Post Rd
Darien, CT 06820
(203) 655-6127
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Edward Lawrence Funeral Home
2119 Post Road
Darien, CT
Service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Norton Presbyterian Chapel
2011 Post Road
Darien, CT
Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
Spring Grove Cemetery
41 Hecker Avenue
Darien, CT
Jean Bennett
Jean Bennett, a resident of Darien, CT passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at Notre Dame Convalescent Home in Norwalk, CT. Born on May 11, 1940 in Magherafelt, County Derry, Northern Ireland, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary (Fleming) Kenning. She was 78.
Jean worked for Covidien Corp. in Norwalk as an accounting supervisor. She was a member of the Gaelic American Club. She was an avid knitter, loved birds and fed them all winter, loved gardening, and loved cruises and travelled to Ireland every year.
Jean was predeceased by her husband Roger Bennett in 2013 and her brother, John Kenning of Ireland. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, and dear friends Barbara Kinahan and Kathleen Blackall.
Friends may call at the Edward Lawrence Funeral Home, 2119 Post Road, Darien on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at the Noroton Presbyterian Chapel, 2011 Post Road, Darien on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Notre Dame Health and Rehabilitation Center, 76 West Rocks Road, Norwalk, CT 06851.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Feb. 15, 2019
