Jean Delvey
Mrs. Jean Delvey of Port Chester, NY, died of natural causes on April 6, 2020. She was 88. She was a faithful parishioner of Corpus Christi Church, and a daily communicant for most of her life. Jean relied on her strong faith in God, as well as having her son John by her side throughout her life, to get her through the difficult times. Her words will echo in my mind, "And this too shall pass."
Mrs. Delvey was born in Castel Franco, Italy, on September 28, 1931, to Luigi and Grazia Mainiero, the fifth of five children. She was a longtime resident of Port Chester, having lived here for 72 years.
She is survived by her son, John L. Delvey of Port Chester, NY, Pia Gliatta, niece, and Matthew Gliatta nephew, also of Port Chester, and nieces Antoinette and Carmelina Pagliuca of Port Chester.
Mrs. Delvey was predeceased by her brother Leonard Mainiero, her sisters Linda Gliatta and Jennie Pagliuca of Port Chester, and her sister Incoronata Antignano of Torino, Italy.
Memorial services are private at Joseph Tutera Funeral Home in Port Chester. Private burial at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Hawthorne, NY.
Church services will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 14, 2020