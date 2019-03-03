Jean Miller Palley

PALLEY, Jean Miller, of West Hartford, formerly of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully at home on February 17, 2019, four days shy of her 98th birthday. Jean was born in New York City to the late Rose (Ruben) and Leon Miller and raised in Brooklyn. She was married to Arthur Palley from 1942 until his death in 1982. She was a graduate of James Madison High School, Brooklyn College and later earned a Masters in Public Administration from NYU.

Jean is survived by a sister, Marjorie Roth, of Orinda, California; daughters Jane Palley and husband Lawrence Young, Patti Callahan and husband Jay, all of Farmington; daughter-in-law Sandy Palley-Brandt of Brooklyn; seven grandchildren and their spouses; five great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews on the west coast. She was predeceased by a son James in 1993.

In addition to a career in the nonprofit and healthcare sectors, Jean was active in many civic organizations. She served on local and statewide boards of directors, and was a longtime community volunteer. A news and political junkie, Jean had an ever-present stack of NY Times sections she was determined to read. She was a lifelong committed liberal Democrat involved at the grass-roots level, volunteering on many campaigns, and championing human rights and social justice.

A memorial service will be held on SUNDAY, MARCH 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., One Chatfield Drive, West Hartford, CT. To share a memory with her family, please visit www.CremationCT.com or www.Legacy.com.

Donations may be made in Jean's memory to National Park Foundation www.nationalparks.org or Planned Parenthood Federation of America www.plannedparenthood.org. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary