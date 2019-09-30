|
Jean W. Paterson
Jean W. Paterson, 93, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Jean was born in Stamford on April 14, 1926, the daughter of William and Kate Lunny Whelan of this city.
A 1943 graduate of Stamford High School, Jean graduated in 1947 from Colby College in Waterville, Maine where she met her husband of 70 years, Gordon R. Paterson. After graduation, she was a social worker for the Town of Greenwich. She received her Master's degree in Education from Western Connecticut State University in 1973. She worked for many years at the law firm of Paterson and Roberts.
A longtime supporter of many organizations, she was especially fond of the Ferguson Library and the Bartlett Arboretum and Gardens. She and her husband enjoyed many vacations traveling and cruising. She most enjoyed daily crossword puzzles, a good book to read on a quiet evening and the company of her family.
Jean is survived by her loving children Nancy Salit (Chet) of Pasadena, California; Barbara Rescigno of Bridgeport, Connecticut; Elinor Paterson Roberts of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Gordon W. Paterson (Amy) of Vernon, Connecticut; and Kathryn Paterson (Patrick Tepesch) of Corning, New York as well as 11 granddaughters and 10 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home and Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford, Thursday morning, October 3, 2019 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm with a funeral service to be celebrated at 12:00 noon. A funeral procession will follow to St. George's Mausoleum, Woodland Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jean's memory to Constellation Hospice, 14 Westport Ave., Norwalk, Connecticut 06851.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 1, 2019