Jean Tate
Jean Elizabeth Tate
Jean Elizabeth Tate, 81, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 24, 1939 in Vass, North Carolina to the late Marjorie Elizabeth Elliott. Mrs. Tate was predeceased by her husband James Tate and son James Tate. She retired from United Postal Service after numerous years of service. Her memory will be treasured by two daughters; Janice Tate and Joyce Tate, four sons; William Tate (Natasia), Joseph Tate, Charles Tate and Frederick Tate, three stepchildren, two sisters; Althea Bates (Alphonso) and Joyce Elliott Harrison (Walter), one brother; Leverne Elliott (Lillie) and a host of adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by a service of celebration at 12:00 p.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Dr. Dawn C. Snell officiating. Interment will be private.

Published in Stamford Advocate on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
