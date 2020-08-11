Jean Elizabeth Tate

Jean Elizabeth Tate, 81, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 24, 1939 in Vass, North Carolina to the late Marjorie Elizabeth Elliott. Mrs. Tate was predeceased by her husband James Tate and son James Tate. She retired from United Postal Service after numerous years of service. Her memory will be treasured by two daughters; Janice Tate and Joyce Tate, four sons; William Tate (Natasia), Joseph Tate, Charles Tate and Frederick Tate, three stepchildren, two sisters; Althea Bates (Alphonso) and Joyce Elliott Harrison (Walter), one brother; Leverne Elliott (Lillie) and a host of adored grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. followed by a service of celebration at 12:00 p.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT with Rev. Dr. Dawn C. Snell officiating. Interment will be private.



