Jean L. Venezio
Jean Louise Venezio, 93, a longtime resident of Stamford and Darien passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Jean was born in Stamford on September 16, 1925, daughter of the late William and Anna Picker Moran.
Jean started her career in the early 1950's as a clerk typist with General Electric, having retired at age 65. She was a longtime choir member at St. Thomas Moore Church. Jean and her husband loved to dance, they were the first ones on the dance floor and the last ones off. She also enjoyed playing bingo at multiple churches, but loved being home the most.
Jean is survived by her loving son Francis Sean Venezio, her six nieces, Laura Pellegrino, Dorothy Hannequin, Kathleen Spain, Jeanette Hall, Eleanor Morelli, and Muriel DeMartino. Her nine nephews, Benjamin Savino, James Morelli, Matthew Morelli, Anthony Venezio, Richard Venezio, Arthur, Robert, Louis, and Dennis Calabrese. She is also survived by a host of great-nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents Jean was predeceased by her beloved husband Louis Venezio, a brother William Moran and a niece Mary Ann Somers.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT on the morning of Wednesday, July 31, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with a prayer service to be held at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. A procession will follow to Spring Grove Cemetery, Darien, CT, where a committal service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donation in Jeans' memory to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon, Kanab, UT, 84741
Published in Stamford Advocate on July 28, 2019