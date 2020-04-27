The Advocate Notices
|
Jeannette LaVersa Notice
Jeannette LaVersa
Jeannette LaVersa, a resident of Darien, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 in Darien. Born on April 10, 1938 in Mr. Vernon, NY, she was the daughter of the late Phillip and Theresa (Cantone) Coppola. She was 82.
Jeannette graduated from Edison High School in Mt. Vernon, NY. She was a parishioner of St. John R.C. Church in Darien.
Jeannette was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, Aunt and friend to many. Her warm and friendly smile will be missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Vincent LaVersa of Darien; a son, Vincent LaVersa, Jr. and a daughter, Donna Bruno and her husband David all of Darien and three grandchildren, D. Michael Bruno of Darien, CT, Christopher Bruno of Denver, CO and Nicholas Bruno of Myrtle Beach, SC. She is also survived by her twin sister Annette Rona of New City, NY. She was predeceased by a sister, Rosemarie Coppola.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 28, 2020
