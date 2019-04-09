The Advocate Notices
Jeannie E. Weathers, 67, passed away on April 3, 2019. She was born on September 8, 1951 in Salisbury, North Carolina to Benjamin F. Whittaker of Stamford, Connecticut and the late Betty Jean Fisher Whittaker. Jeannie retired from Norwalk Hospital after numerous years of service. In addition to her father, Benjamin F. Whittaker, her memory will be cherished by two daughters, Evonna Summers and Marcella Summers; one son, Adam Weathers; one brother, Johnel Bracey (Carol); one granddaughter, Tehya Summers Wallace and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 29 Grove St., Stamford, CT with Rev. Dr. Boise Kimber officiating. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 9, 2019
