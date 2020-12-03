Jed Isaacs

Jed Isaacs, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, sailor and admired philanthropist, died on Thursday, December 3, surrounded by his family. Jed was born in 1934 in Brooklyn, N.Y. He attended P.S. 241, Poly Prep Country Day School and then Dartmouth College, where he earned both an A.B. (1955) and an M.B.A. (1956) from the Tuck School of Business. Growing up, he was a serious squash player and played tennis on the Junior Davis Cup team. After graduating from Dartmouth, he served in the U.S. Army, then attended New York Law School, where he earned a J.D. in 1960. He became an accountant, rising to managing partner at Edward Isaacs & Co., the firm founded by his father in 1929, which later merged into RSM McGladrey. Jed was active in numerous charities and won many awards for his philanthropic efforts. He married Susan Radwin in 1956, and they remained soulmates for 64 years, living in Connecticut and Florida. He was the much-loved father to Bill, John and Jane, brother to Madeline, and grandfather to nine: Sam, Jordan, Cameron, Chase, Katelyn, Megan, Teddy, David and Eli. Jed was a lifelong avid sailor and had particular love for Labrador Retrievers. But his true joy was being with and supporting his family. He will be remembered, in the words of his eldest son Bill, "for his indefatigable precision, his integrity, and most of all his loving heart."



