Jeffrey J. Minkiewicz
Jeffrey Minkiewicz, of Fayston, VT, passed away on February 8, 2020 after a brief but fierce battle with brain cancer. Jeff was born in Stamford, CT to Joseph and Beatrice (Simonelli) Minkiewicz. Jeff graduated from Stamford Catholic High School and St. Michael's College in Vermont. After college he moved to the Mad River Valley where he met his wife, Carol (Hardy). They bought a house, married in 1993, and shared thirty great years together.
Jeff loved music, playing the guitar and cooking. He loved sports, starting with Pop Warner, and played football for Stamford Catholic High School. In the valley he skied, and played softball and tennis. His career in hardwood flooring took its toll on his knees so he became a golf enthusiast. Jeff also had a lifelong passion for cards and he dearly missed his weekly poker games when he couldn't get there.
Jeff was a competitor. He liked to win and always said "luck has nothing to do with it." Jeff did know, however, that he was very lucky to have the loving family and many friends that he had, and was very grateful. He loved you all.
Jeff was predeceased by his father Joe. He is survived by his wife Carol, of Fayston, and by his mother Beatrice, his sister Lynn Gold and her husband Dave, and his nephew Thomas Vozzella and his wife Rose, all of Stamford. A celebration of Jeff's life will be held in Vermont in the springtime. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Mad River Valley Ambulance Service. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences, please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 12, 2020