Jennie Reynolds
Mrs. Jennie Reynolds, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born on May 26, 1926 in Rockingham, North Carolina to Thomas Lilly and Alice Ridenhour Lilly. Mrs. Reynolds was predeceased by her husband Edward Reynolds. She retired from Maple Laundry of Greenwich, CT after 34 years of service. Her memory will be treasured by her daughter Hazel Pharr; three granddaughters, Angela Rogers, Monica Clark and Jennifer Andrews; two sisters, Mary Helen Covington and Edna Bostic and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. followed by a service of celebration at 5:00 p.m. at Graves Medley Funeral Services, 31 Stillwater Ave., Stamford, CT. Interment will be private.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 22, 2019