Jennifer Kate Buhler
Jennifer Kate Buhler, 31, passed away on Monday November 11, 2019. She is survived by her mother, Gail Karlitz (of Stamford), her father Mac and brothers Ken and Alton Buhler (of Baton Rouge, LA) as well as her son and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, and dear friends.
Jennifer struggled for many years with the demons of mental health and substance abuse. Despite numerous attempts to conquer those demons, she ultimately lost the battle.
Jennifer was a smart, funny, and talented woman, with outstanding talents in art and music. She loved swimming and boating, camping and hiking, writing, and being with people. Jennifer wanted everyone to know the devastation of the diseases that ultimately took her life, hoping that it might save someone else.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Temple Sinai Stamford, her other family and home.
A funeral service will be held at Temple Sinai Stamford (458 Lakeside Drive, Stamford) on Monday November 18 at 10:30 am.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019