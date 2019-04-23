Jennifer Galpin

After a courageous battle with cancer, it is with a heavy heart and much sadness to announce the passing of Jennifer Lee (DeNardo) Galpin a resident of Broomfield, Colorado.

Born on August 14, 1983 in Stamford, CT, Jennifer was the daughter of Stephen and Deborah (Kirsh) DeNardo.

Jennifer is survived by her husband of 4 1/2 years, Eric Galpin, her two-year-old beautiful daughter, Kaitlyn Bree Galpin and their dog, Sam.

She is also survived by a brother Matthew DeNardo and his wife Natalie of Melrose, MA as well as their two children, Ella and Liev, her two grandmothers, Shirley Kirsh of Warwick, RI, and Marie DeNardo of Mashpee, MA, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and great friends.

Jennifer was a graduate of Westhill High School, Tufts University with a BS in Engineering, and Southern California Institute of Architecture with a Masters of Architecture. She worked as a civil engineer for Ascent Geomatics Solutions in Denver, CO.

A private celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Donations in Jennifer's memory may be made payable to "Kaitlyn Galpin" and sent to DeNardo, 20 North Lake Drive, Stamford, CT 06903 (This is for her college fund.) or a cancer charity of your choosing. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary