Jenny Agnes Tubiac Smith
Jenny Agnes Tubiac Smith, formerly of 23 Sherman Avenue, Greenwich, passed away October 21, 2019 at Stamford Hospital after a four-year battle with cancer. Jenny was a lifelong resident of Greenwich. She graduated from Greenwich High School, and prior to her retirement, was a Loan Officer at the main office of the Union Trust/Wells Fargo Bank in Greenwich. She was a member of the parish of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Greenwich. For the last two years Jenny was under the care of the Skilled Nursing unit at Edgehill Senior Living Home in Stamford, CT.
Jenny is survived by her daughter Patricia, and son-in-law Joseph Iurato of Stamford, CT; her daughter Karen and son-in-law Gene Ballone Sr. of Stratford, CT; three grandchildren, Gene Jr., and his wife Nicole Ballone of Clinton, CT, Brian Ballone and his partner, Sam Sagnella of Norwalk, CT, and Jamie Ballone of Stratford, CT; and one great-granddaughter, Nicollina Ballone of Clinton, CT.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, November 9th, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., following with a prayer service at 11 a.m., at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue Stamford, CT. Her interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, 399 North Street, Greenwich, CT.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you would like to leave an online condolence message for the family visit the family guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Nov. 6, 2019