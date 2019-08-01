|
Jeremiah J. Barry
Jeremiah (Jerry) J. Barry, 84, a lifelong resident of Stamford passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Stamford Hospital. He was born in Stamford on February 9, 1935 to the late Edward and Elizabeth Cosgrove Barry.
Jerry graduated from Stamford High School, where he was a star running back for the Black Knights football team. He then served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany near the Brandenburg Gate in West Berlin during the height of the Cold War. Following his military service, he received a football scholarship to the University of Connecticut, Storrs and he also attended Norwalk Community College.
He then went to work for Consolidated Diesel (CONDEC), first in Greenwich and then in Waterbury, CT as the Manager of Purchasing. After leaving CONDEC, he worked for Bata Engineering in Canada. Before he retired, he worked for Fermont, a division of General Dynamics, in Bridgeport as its Director of Purchasing.
He enjoyed traveling and following the local sports teams. Serving in the Army whet his appetite for travel, and he traveled throughout Europe, especially visiting the beaches of Normandy, Germany and Ireland. He had been an avid member of the Holy Name Athletic Club in Stamford, and he played in many sports leagues in his younger years. He still enjoyed getting together regularly with old high school friends and colleagues.
A kind and humble man, family was his number one priority. From attending hundreds of ballet recitals, basketball games, swim meets, tennis matches and softball games of his daughters and nieces and nephews, to Saturday and Sunday morning coffees and breakfasts with his siblings to quiet beach mornings with his partner, all benefitted from his unconditional love.
He is survived by his devoted partner of 30 years, Gerda Cunninghame of Stamford; his loving daughters, Heather E. Barry of MA and Maura K. Barry of Stamford; a sister, Margaret M, Spezzano and her husband Louis of Stamford; his grandson, Habtamu Henry Barry of MA; as well as two nieces, Elizabeth Smith and Wendy Barry, and two nephews, Danny Spezzano and Neil Barry.
Besides his parents, Jerry was predeceased by his brothers Edward W. Barry and John C. Barry.
Family and friends may call at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gabriel RC Church, 914 Newfield Avenue, Stamford on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at St. John's RC Cemetery, Darien.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Jerry's memory to the Carl & Dorothy Bennett Cancer Center, One Hospital Plaza, P.O Box 9317, Stamford, CT 06904
Published in Stamford Advocate from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019