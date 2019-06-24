Jerome M. Rose

Jerome M. "Jerry" Rose, 84, of Stamford, CT, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Loving father to Caryn, Mark, Tracey Rossow and Sheryl and their spouses Cathy, Scott and Craig. Devoted grandfather to Kayla and Zachary Rossow. Dutiful brother to sisters Sheila Rose, Janet Helfand and the late Lorraine Weisburger.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was a graduate of the New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry at Syracuse University. A 50-year veteran of the paper industry, Jerry was considered a leading expert, holding several senior management positions before becoming a consultant in recycled paper.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Temple Beth El, 350 Roxbury Road in Stamford. Interment is private. The family will be sitting Shiva at home Tuesday 5-8, Wednesday 3-8, and on Thursday in Astoria, Queens from 4-8. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ferguson Library in Stamford, where Jerry was a dedicated volunteer. Published in Stamford Advocate on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary