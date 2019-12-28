|
Jo-Ann Jennie Avalone
Jo-Ann Jennie Avalone, 63, of Stamford passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Stamford Hospital. She was born in Greenwich on December 23, 1956 to the late Nicholas Santasiero and Angelina Angotto Santasiero.
Jo-Ann worked at Stamford Health Medical Group for several years as a front desk receptionist scheduler, where she thoroughly enjoyed working and helping people. Jo-Ann was a great mom, daughter, sister and grandma, and loved spending every moment with her grandchildren. Her family and friends were dear to her. She also enjoyed cooking, baking and especially shopping.
Jo-Ann will be sorely missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her devoted mother, Angelina Santasiero of Stamford, her loving daughter, April Ann Marie Palma and her husband Julio of Stamford, a sister, Jennie Kemp and a brother, Joseph Santasiero and his wife Sarah, all of Stamford. Also surviving are her two grandchildren, Brandon and Chase, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides her father, Nicholas Santasiero, Jo-Ann was predeceased by her husband John Peter Avalone.
A funeral procession will be leaving the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory, 104 Myrtle Avenue, Stamford at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart RC Church, 37 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will be held privately.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 29, 2019