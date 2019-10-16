|
Joan Bonafide
Joan Bonafide, longtime resident of Stamford, Connecticut, passed away on October 16, 2019. Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1936, she was the daughter of Ralph and Lillian Capobianco. She was a longtime member of St. Leo Parish, Stamford, CT.
Joan is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert T. Bonafide and children, Bob Bonafide, wife Donna; Susan Skorvanek, husband Bill; Laura Burgess; Steve Bonafide, wife Tracey; ten grandchildren; sister, Inez Palazzolo and brother Jim Capobianco. She was predeceased by brother Ralph Capobianco and sister Linda Morea.
Funeral services will be Friday, October 18, at 11:00am at St. Leo Parish, 24 Roxbury Road, Stamford, CT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to:
Several Sources Shelters, P.O. Box 157, Ramsey, NJ, 07446 or Purple Songs Can Fly, 2455 Dunstan Road, Suite 513, Houston, TX 77005.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 17, 2019