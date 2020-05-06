Joan Fleischer
Joan Fleischer, age 84, passed away at Stamford Hospital on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 due to congestive heart failure. Joan was born in Mount Kisco, NY, spent much of her life in South Salem, NY and Somers, NY before moving to Stamford, CT three years ago.
Joan was born on March 19, 1936 to Peter and Margaret "Peg" Coursen. She was a graduate of Catholic University and was a pediatric nurse at the Mount Kisco Medical Group/Caremount, until she retired at 80 years old.
Joan enjoyed spending time at Long Beach Island, NJ every summer, and was a big fan of the Villanova Wildcats and the New York Yankees. She was a devoted mother and grandmother, and was known for always having chocolate chip cookies. Joan was fiercely independent and extremely caring throughout her life. She was loved and will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Frank Fleischer, and her sister, Marie "Fay" Fitzgerald. Joan is survived by her sons, Peter, Paul and his wife, Amy, and James and his wife, Regan. She is also survived by her sister, Marguerite "Chickee" Genett, her grandchildren, Colin, Brian, Katie, Julianna, Patrick, Kevin, and Maggie, and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to your local food bank or a charity of your choice. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held at a later date.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 6, 2020.