Joan Mary Denes

Joan Mary Denes, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, passed away on June 13. She was 88 years old. Joan was born on October 24, 1931 to William and Anna Morganstern.

She graduated from Stamford High School in 1949. Family was always most important to her, and her door was always open to those that needed her. Joan grew up in a tight-knit family with her three sisters and two brothers. Joan married the love of her life, George Denes, on August 15, 1959. They raised three children in a loving home. Despite working and taking care of family, she always managed to be very active in her children's lives, including being a Girl Scout leader. Joan loved to sew and quilt, loved to read, and she had a special place in her heart for her beloved bichons.

Joan was predeceased by her son, Steven Denes, her two brothers, Howard and Frank Morganstern, and her three sisters, Vivian Keeler, Shirley Ayles and Marlene Sagnelli. Joan is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, George Denes, by her son Lawrence Denes, and her daughter, Jennifer DeCarlo and husband Joseph. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jessica Racaniello and her husband Dan, Rickey Denes, Megan Denes, Joseph DeCarlo III, Mary DeCarlo, and Kayleigh DeCarlo. She has one great-granddaughter, Lilah.

We'd like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderful people at St. Joseph's Manor in Trumbull, CT who took care of Joan for the past three months. They were able to give her love and care while her family was unable to be with her.

Joan touched so many lives and she will be so missed by all of those that knew her and loved her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store