Joan Regina McGirr

Joan Regina McGirr (nee McGratty ) of Stamford passed away peacefully on July 24th at Stamford Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Joan was born December 11, 1931 in Brooklyn, NY. She attended St. Anselm Grammar School and graduated from prestigious St. Saviour High School in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. While working days, she attended Fordham University night school where she met Bill McGirr in 1954. In storybook fashion they married and raised five children, living first in Yorktown Heights, NY, and then in Lausanne and St. Sulpice, Switzerland, Toronto, Canada, and finally settling in their beautiful river front home in Stamford, CT In 2016, they moved to Hayes. House, Strawberry Hill. Joan completed her B.A. at Marymount in Tarrytown, NY and continued her post graduate studies at UConn receiving a Master of Social Work. She worked for the Town of Greenwich as Director of Social Services. During retirement she was active in tennis at Roxbury Club and was an avid athlete at Tully Health Center, where she thoroughly enjoying her involvement and friends at Learning in Retirement. She was a dedicated parishioner at St. Bridget's of Ireland Church. Joan leaves behind her loving husband of 64 years, Bill; her son Bill and wife Catherine Classen of Oakland, CA; Maureen McGirr and husband Richard Chamovitz and their son Kyle of Wayne, PA; Donna and husband Don Roberts of Cheshire and their daughters Samantha, Sarah, and Hannah; Linda and husband Dan McLean of Cheshire and their daughters Lindsie and husband Brian Scruton, Kacie McLean and husband Kris Strobel, Erin, and Anna; and Lisa McGirr and husband Sven Beckert of Cambridge MA and their sons Noah and Pascal. Lindsie's family includes their sons (and Joan's great grandsons) Colin and angel Austin. Joan joins her mother, father, brother and 5-week old Austin in heaven. Joan's life will be celebrated with a mass at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27th at St. Bridget's Church. All are welcome. There is no wake. Funeral arrangements will be made through Leo P. Gallagher and Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer St., Stamford, CT. Published in Stamford Advocate on July 25, 2019