Joan Rose Kelley Buccieri

Heaven has gained a pearl and HomeGoods has lost its best customer. Joan Rose Kelley Buccieri of New Canaan, CT, died Tuesday, July 9th at her home. She was 80.

Born February 5, 1939 in Stamford, she was the fourth of six children brought into the world by Arthur Francis Kelley and Marion Graham Kelley. A lifelong resident of Stamford, she worked at Hilti Corporation before becoming the co-owner of New Hope Service, now New Hope Realty. In the second chapter of her life, she fulfilled her dream of attending college. After graduating with her Associates from Norwalk Community College, an achievement that gave her great pride, she returned to Stamford Hospital and worked with Mobile Mammography until she retired.

Even more important than her professional and academic accomplishments, is the legacy that she leaves behind. Her generosity to causes that helped children, animals, veterans, police and firefighters might not have been known but would not come as a surprise to anyone who knew her.

Above all, she was a loving and compassionate woman who was devoted to her friends and family. She created a home filled with laughter and warmth that was a haven for family and friends throughout her life. She always had a smile and a kind word for everyone she met in life and her laughter and unique humor, especially her zingers, will be missed.

She is survived by her beloved daughters Lana Buccieri and Lyn Fox of New Canaan; her cherished grandson Cooper Fox of New Canaan; two brothers Robert F. Kelly of Stockton Springs, ME, Thomas M. Kelley of Nobleboro, ME and her sister Marion R. Kelley of Ballwin, MO. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her grandparents John Graham, Rose Smith Graham, Arthur Kelley and Margaret O'Brian Kelley; her parents Arthur and Marion; her sister Margaret Rose Moavero of Stamford, CT, and her brother Arthur Kelley Jr. of Moscow, PA.

Per her wishes, there will be no calling hours. Instead, a graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 11:00am in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Hoyt Street, Darien.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , SmileTrain or the Connecticut Humane Society.

The family has entrusted Joan's final arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford. If you would like to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit the family guestbook hosted on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome. Published in Stamford Advocate on July 25, 2019