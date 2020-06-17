Joann Waring

Joann Abbazia Waring

Joann Abbazia Waring, a lifelong Stamford resident, passed away after a lengthy illness on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Adira at Riverside Rehabilitation in Yonkers, NY. Born on March 9th, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Abbazia. She was 82. She graduated from Sacred Heart Academy in 1946 before continuing her studies to become a dental hygienist. After working as a dental hygienist, getting married, and raising her family, she worked for the Focus Group for several years.

Joann was a beloved mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by her sons Michael Waring and his wife Jacqueline of Norwalk, CT and Joseph Waring of Beacon, NY, and her grandchildren Amanda, Jamie, and Michael Waring. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Frederick Waring, Jr. and her brother Michael Abbazia.

Her services will be private.



