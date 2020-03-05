|
|
Joanne Panoulos
Joanne Panoulos, 94, a lifelong resident Stamford, CT passed away in her home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was born on May 25, 1925 to the late Louis and Harriett Bakes originally from Pellana, Greece.
Joanne grew up in Larchmont, NY, and then settled in Stamford, CT. She had a beautiful personality and was a loving, caring, and compassionate woman. As well as a superlative relative to all she encountered.
In 1949 Joanne met the man of her dreams, as she states "The most elegant man I have ever seen" Leonidas Panagoulias and were married in October of 1949, when he was on leave from United States Air Force under an approval of President Eisenhower.
Joanne has two daughters Linda and Harriett whom she loved and nurtured endlessly. She worked for many elegant fashion retailers where she acquired a distinctive fashion style. She was the most caring, beautiful refined lady. Joanne was a devout Greek Orthodox Cristian, and very religious. She loved her Greek Heritage.
Joanne is survived by her two daughters; Linda Panoulos and Harriett Heos; brother Charles L. Bakes; granddaughter Alexis and her husband William Leahy; grandson Christopher Heos and fiancée Alarie; great-granddaughters Vanessa and Samantha; nieces and nephews Cara, Dean, Louis, Sandy, George, Jean, Peter, Leftke, Maria, Voula, John, and Kimberly.
She was predeceased by her brother George L. Bakes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are encouraged and may be made in Joanne's name to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1230 Newfield Ave., Stamford, CT.
Family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, March 8th from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., with a Trisagion Service to be celebrated by Fr. Even Evangelidis at 5 p.m. at Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT. A funeral service will be held on Monday March 9th at 11 a.m. at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 1230 Newfield Ave., Stamford, CT. Her interment will follow at Woodland Cemetery, 66 Woodland Pl., Stamford, CT.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to Bosak Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, in Stamford, CT. If you would like to leave a condolence message for the family you may visit the guestbook on bosakfuneralhome.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/bosakfuneralhome.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Mar. 6, 2020